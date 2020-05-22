Brookshire’s thanks employees with $1.3M in gift cards for Memorial Day holiday

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving their more than 15,000 active employee-partners a gift card to help them get what they need for their family this holiday week.

In recognition and gratitude of their service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, full-time employees are receiving a $100 BGC gift card and part-time employees are receiving a $50 BGC gift card.

The $1.3 million includes additional monies the company will provide to help cover the payroll taxes on the gift cards.

Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said, “Family means everything to us, and we wanted to do something special for our employees’ families this week. We are so incredibly appreciative of everything our employees are doing to take care of our customers and communities. We are excited to continue to recognize our employee-partners for their continued efforts to uphold our safety procedures while serving our customers’ needs.”

The gift cards are in addition to the more than $12.2 million BGC has invested in their employee-partners for a total of $13.5 million through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

