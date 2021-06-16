Brookshire’s to raise wages for over 13,000 hourly employees

TYLER, Texas, (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. has decided to give a pay raise to more than 13,000 of its hourly employees.

According to BGC, the increase in wages totals more than $33 million investment in salaries. Part of this investment is the company making the extra $1 per hour in COVID appreciation pay permanent for the hourly retail and logistics employee-partners along with raising the minimum pay for several positions in retail.

Most hourly retail jobs will now have a minimum rate of $11 per hour. More than 30 other targeted retail positions have additional increased new minimum hiring rates.

Among these targeted positions are bakery, deli and market employee-partners moving to the new minimums which equal a $2.2 million investment in these positions so they will be more competitive with the market. BGC also recently raised the minimum wages for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners.

Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said, “We are so incredibly grateful for everything our partners do to serve our customers and communities. Investing in our people is the best thing we can do as a company. This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months. We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”

Prior to this investment in employee-partner wages, BGC had given employee-partners more than $30 million since March 2020 through a comprehensive gift and incentive package which includes bonus checks, gift cards, wage increases for those in retail and logistics, and a compensation plan for those directly affected by COVID-19.