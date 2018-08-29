Local News

BRPD arrest Monroe man for aggravated incest with two children

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 02:54 PM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. - (WVLA) A 41-year old man is behind bars charged with two counts of Aggravated Incest after the Baton Rouge Police Department found probable cause to arrest David Joseph Cattar, 41, of Monroe.

The affidavit stated that between the dates of 08/01/2012 and 08/01/2015, Cattar committed these acts with two juvenile female victims.

The two victims are currently 15 and 13 years old and these sexual assaults allegedly happened "within the 1500 block of Hideaway Court."

The 13-year-old victim described one of the acts as "gross."

According to the affidavit, Cattar "is a biological relative of the victims."

