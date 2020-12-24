BSPO finds answers after mysterious backpack found in Haughton causes media stir

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish deputies say they have answers after a backpack, a bicycle, and a bag were found in the woods in Haughton in early December.

The items were found in the 400 block of Fillmore Cemetery Road near Highway 157 and reported to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 8.





According to BPSO, there was nothing that indicated criminal activity – there were no missing person’s cases connected, the bicycle did not come back stolen – and deputies say it appeared to possibly belong to a homeless person. There was some adult clothing in the bag, a flashlight, zip ties, and some perishable food items.

BPSO says Deputy Chase Voorhies dug a little deeper as he searched the nooks and crannies of the large backpack. He was able to find in a hidden pocket a folded piece of paper with a name on it. Voorhies did some further investigating, and with the help of the dispatchers, he was able to contact the individual, and the mystery got some answers.

That person told the Bossier Sheriff’s Office that the backpack belonged to their daughter. It had been a while since the girl last saw the backpack – for good reason – because she donated it to Goodwill in 2019.

While the stir on social media raised a number of questions, deputies say they were happy to get some answers to the mystery of the discovered backpack. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and deputies extend their appreciation to concerned residents in this case.