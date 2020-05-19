BSPO seeks help finding missing Bossier City man with health issues

MISSING: BPSO says 24-year-old Matthew William Harper was last seen Monday afternoon driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana tags. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a man who has health issues and has been reported missing.

According to BPSO, 24-year-old Matthew William Harper was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in the South Bossier area. He was reportedly headed out fishing, driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana tags (C788974), along with a Jon boat in the bed of the truck. He often fishes at the Tall Timbers pond and that area.

Harper is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 275 pounds, and police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Harper is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

