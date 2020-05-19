Buckle up, SPD to participate in 2020 “Click It or Ticket” campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department will participate in the 2020 “Click It or Ticket” Campaign beginning Tuesday.

According to SPD, the local effort will begin on May 18 and continue through May 31. SPD says officers will be out in force ticketing drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts as well as those in violation of other traffic laws.

SPD wants to remind drivers to wear seat belts on every trip, day or night.

Funding for off-duty police personnel will be paid from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, as part of the “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.

