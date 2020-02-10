Bullets strike two homes in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City are investigating after bullets struck two residential homes on Mark avenue on Feb. 9.

According to PIO Tracey Landry, investigators are searching around the area of Sarah and Mark Avenue after an illegal discharge of a firearm on Sunday evening.

BSO says no one was injured.

This is a developing story; KTAL/KMSS will give updates on the situation as we learn more.

