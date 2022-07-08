VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burn ban is in effect for Caddo Parish Fire Districts seven and eight, effective immediately.
The burn ban includes the following towns and villages:
- Mooringsport
- Oil City
- Belcher
- Gilliam
- Vivian
- Hosston
- Ida
- Rodessa
Residents may not conduct any outdoor burning while a burn ban is in effect. The ban will remain in effect until significant rainfall occurs in those fire districts’ protection areas.
Please contact your fire district or fire department for guidance.