HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County has become the latest in East Texas to issue an order prohibiting outdoor burning.

Harrison County commissioners issued the burn ban Thursday, citing circumstances that create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning. Those circumstances are hot, dry conditions.

Restrictions include all outdoor burning unless it is for the purposes of public health and safety. Exclusions include firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations, planting or harvesting of crops, and burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

Violation of this order could result in a fine of up to $500 and criminal penalties.

The order is set to remain in effect for 90 days.

Burn bans went into effect in Morris and Panola County earlier this week. See the latest burn bans around the ArkLaTex here.