DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The De Soto Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban, becoming the first parish to issue a burn ban in Northwest Louisiana this summer as fire risk increases with dry conditions.

According to the police jury, President Ernel Jones issued a state of emergency for De Soto Parish as the parish has not had an adequate amount of rain. Anyone who violates the burn ban is subject to the maximum amount in fines and penalties allowed.

“The burn ban does not apply to the use of fireworks. However, if you do utilize fireworks this holiday weekend, make sure you do so with caution with the understanding we are under a burn ban,” DeSoto Parish Administrator Michael Norton said. “Please take precautions as to have access to a water hose or a small container of water to extinguish any fires that may result due to the use of fireworks.”

Four counties in East Texas have also issued burn bans, including Harrison, Marion, Shelby, and Panola. No counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma have been issued.