WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish has become the latest in Northwest Louisiana to enact a burn ban.

The burn ban issued by the Webster Parish Police Jury Monday afternoon went into effect immediately and will remain in place until conditions improve.

The burn ban comes at the same time as the National Weather Service advises area residents of the potential that excessive heat and high winds could cause brush fires.

The ban includes trash fires, campfires, and all other outdoor burnings.