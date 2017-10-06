Business location scouts tour Shreveport-Bossier

For the second year the North Louisiana Economic Partnership is bringing members of the Site Selectors Guild to Shreveport-Bossier.

The Site Selectors Guild is the world’s foremost association for professional site selection consultants. These consultants provide location strategy to corporations across the globe from every industry sector. They have guided and influenced the corporate location decisions of major Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, Apple, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Toyota, and Procter & Gamble.

Gregg Wassmansdorf of Newmark Knight Frank is a guild member and said “We’re trying to understand the capability and the capacity of a state, a region, and a community to support business investment and business growth.”



The Site Selectors spoke to business leaders, stakeholders, and toured Metro Aviation, the helicopter transportation and building service responsible for the Willis Knighton, Christus Health, and University Healths rescue helicopter.

Todd Stanberry, Director of Business Integration at Metro Aviation, said “We operate and maintain it and we’d like to think that we’re doing our part to save lives in and around the community.”

The group looks at the availability of the workforce and being able to recruit and maintain workers.

Mike Mullis of J.M Mullis Inc, and a guild member, said “The same way you would look for a home or buying a vehicle we do that from a standpoint of setting up a business.”

The reps are from across the United States and Canada. Some didn’t know anything about Shreveport-Bossier before they got here.

Wassmansdorrf said “Its filling in a blank spot in my mental map of the region and more than anything I think I’ve been impressed with the amount of technical talent that is here.”

Eatel Business Tier III Data Center and CSRA were also technical stops on their three day tour along with Bossier Parish Community College and the Port of Caddo Bossier.

Scott Martinez, President of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, said “We want feedback. Is there something we need to be doing differently? So they’ll consider Shreveport and Bossier City as a profitable place to so business and consider us when their clients have an industry need.”

Once the Sire Selectors Guild members leave the area they will stay in contact with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership and serve as a mediator between the area and companies looking for a place to open or expand.