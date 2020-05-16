Businesses back open in Bossier City after stay home order lifted

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Bossier businesses reopened under new rules Friday, after weeks of being shut down or severely limited in their operations.

“It’s just so important for a small business owner to get out there and love on your community because those are the relationships that are going to help you through the tough times and they definitely helped us,” said Britney Spivey, owner of Simply Chic Boutique in Bossier City.

She closed the doors of the boutique the day before the stay-at-home order went into effect.

“We brought our van to my house full of clothes and just kind of sold out of my home for a while, meaning we would deliver, we would ship, put things on people’s doorstep, but no human interaction so that we could be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.”

Spivey says they were able to stay afloat because of the community’s support.

“There were times that I knew someone was making a purchase just to show support for our little store,” said Spivey.

That kind of community support was also shown to Notini’s Italian Restaurant.

“This community has been extremely supportive since the day we purchased this establishment. I love to see them coming back and continuing the traditions of Notini’s,” said Timothy Huck, Co-Owner of Notini’s Italian Restaurant.

Notini has been limited to ‘to-go’ orders, but now customers can sit inside again.

“Extremely excited, a little bit nervous with 25% capacity. I took out a lot of my tables and took them to my warehouse so I didn’t have to tell people, no you can’t sit at that table that’s got chairs sitting around it.”

Huck says he changed his business’ model and created an app for the restaurant so customers can place orders. And, all of his employees have to wear masks and their temperatures are being checked before beginning their shifts.

“I feel good, I walk in there and most of the tables are now taking up so we are running out of table space quickly and it’s most of the faces I have not seen in a while,” said Huck.

If you go shopping at Simply Chic you should know, all staff and customers need to wear a mask before entering the building.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.