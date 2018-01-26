BUSTED: Bossier deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of marijuana

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says nearly 40 pounds of marijuana was seized during a joint investigation between the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The Post Office inspectors contacted Bossier detectives earlier this week about the suspicious packages which were sent from a California address and addressed to two residences in Bossier City.

Agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force teamed with Bossier Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and inspected the packages.

The K-9s, “Spike” with handler Sgt. Daniel Talley, and “Arco” with handler Dep. Chris Isom, alerted on the packages, and inside them were nearly 40 pounds of marijuana (19.10 pounds in one package and 19.20 pounds in the other).

Bossier narcotics agents then executed two search warrants simultaneously at the two residences in Bossier City on Jan. 24.

During one of those searches, agents found five baggies of marijuana packed for re-sale, a

smoking pipe, a handgun, as well as a one-year-old living in the residence, all in addition to the nearly 40 pounds of mailed marijuana.

Narcotics agents arrested Jacquelyn N. Taylor, 34, of the 4800 block of Shed Road and charged her with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Minor and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and more arrests are expected.