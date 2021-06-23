Byrd graduate receives scholarship from Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KKMSS) – Raegan Hall from Byrd High School received a scholarship from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Prator handed Raegan the check for $500 to help her pay for college. She plans on attending LSU Shreveport to double-major in Mathematics and Teaching. She was chosen based on her academic achievement and leadership skills in high school. Sheriff Prator said it’s a little money to show they care.

“It’s really humbling and I appreciate everything because I felt like I’ve really worked for it and it means a lot that people really recognize your hard work,” said Raegan Hall said.

“It helps some and just lets them know that we appreciate them and their hard work,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The scholarship is through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.