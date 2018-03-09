Caddo authorities nab 3 on drug, weapons charges

Three people are behind bars on drug charges after narcotics agents executed two search warrants in Caddo Parish.

Agents seized 99.5 grams of suspected marijuana (street value $2,985), one suspected marijuana plant (value $1,000), and a firearm in the 300 block of West 68th St.

Ike Singer, 32, was arrested and booked into the City Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cultivation of marijuana.

In a separate case, agents executed a warrant in the 2900 block of Fulton St. and seized 11.5 grams of

suspected marijuana (value $115), 142 doses of suspected Ecstasy (value $3,550), 15 grams of cocaine (value $1,500), 15 doses of Oxycodone (value $375), two firearms, and $1,081 in cash.

Jamarea Allen, 23, and Deonta White, 23, both of Shreveport, were arrested and charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute schedule II, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute schedule II, and possession of Xanax with intent to distribute schedule IV.

Allen was also charged with illegal carrying of weapons.

Both were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

