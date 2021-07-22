Caddo, Bossier schools set to announce COVID-19 guidelines next week

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools Caddo Parish Public Schools are expected to announce COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester, which begin August 12 and August 23, respectively.

On Friday, July 9, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids. And it’s not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.

Caddo Parish Public Schools tells NBC 6 it will announce its plan at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 during a board meeting. Bossier Parish Schools will send its plan on Wednesday, July 28, time unknown.