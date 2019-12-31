Caddo churches taking extra safety precautions in light of N. Texas church shooting

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Churches are concerned after recent shootings in places of worship. Many are taking extra precautions to protect their members by creating safety committees, training their own security or hiring professionals.

A gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ in Fort Worth, TX. church and opened fired killing two members. An armed church member providing security for the church fired back, killing him.

“It’s unfortunate. We have to protect the sheep,” said Praise Temple Senior Pastor, Bishop L.L. Brandon.

“I grew up in an era where you could leave the doors of the church open and anybody can go in sit, pray and meditate or do whatever. But now if you leave the doors open you’ll have robberies, theft. Now you’ll even have shootings.”

Bishop Brandon says he’s deeply impacted by church shootings which made him decide to step the security up at his church.

“I equate it this way. I have car insurance. I don’t plan to use my car insurance but I have it if I need it.”

Brandon says he has a team of individuals who are trained and prepared to protect their parishioners. They get their training from different resources including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officers assess their church to create a plan of action in case of an attack.

Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Field Operations manager Tony LeBlanc says that there are more than 400 churches in Caddo Parish and many don’t even have plans for weather or fire-related incidents.

“A lot of the churches for many many years said that this is a place of worship and security was not a part of their everyday plan.”

By preparing church members, LeBlanc says they can prevent casualties in any future event where someone has bad intentions.

For Bishop Brandon, it’s all about protecting his sheep from wolves.

“We want everyone to walk through those doors to feel safe, secure and knowing that they can fully worship the Lord, and pray with their eyes closed without having one eye open and one eye closed.”

