Caddo Commission appoints new parks and recreation director

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish has a new parks and recreation director.

The Caddo Commission on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of naming Patrick F. Wesley as the new Director of the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department.

Before coming to Caddo Parish, Wesley served as the assistant director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR).

According to a statement announcing the appointment, Wesley brings over 21 years of service and experience in parks and recreation management to Caddo Parish.

They say Mr. Welsey has a track record of establishing partnerships with community organizations nationwide and recruiting and executing a host of events that have provided increased economic impact in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

The commission also says that Wesley received his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Northwestern State University and dual master’s degrees in Sports Administration and Teaching (Sociology) from Grambling State University.

CEO and Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. says he is confident of the commission’s choice, and that they are looking forward to working with Wesley.

“I am pleased at the Commission’s confirmation and confident that Patrick Wesley will to do a great job as our director of parks and recreation,” said Dr. Wilson.

“He will no doubt be an asset for this organization as he will continue to impact our communities. We look forward to working with Mr. Wesley to take our parks and recreation department to the next level.”

Welsey’s new position as director is effective immediately.

