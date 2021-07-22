Caddo Commission approves funding for emergency rental assistance program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission says they will provide thousands of dollars to assist renters facing eviction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission voted Thursday at its regular meeting to provide $20,000 to assist citizens that have qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with legal aid to help prevent eviction.

Funding for the program will be reimbursed to Caddo Parish from the state portion of the rental assistance funds. Information on how eligible applicants can receive the funds will be forthcoming.