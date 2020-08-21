Caddo Commission approves nearly $300K for COVID-19 testing & kits for local businesses

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission announced Friday that it has committed nearly $300,000 in additional funding to combat COVID-19 in the community.

According to the commission, commissioners voted to provide an additional $272,000 in funding for continued mobile COVID-19 testing across Caddo Parish and preparedness kits for local businesses.

“The Commission is dedicated to ensuring the public safety for all of our citizens as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis,” said Caddo Commission President Mario Chavez.

“Looking out for our citizens as well as for our local businesses that continue to remain open and serve during this time is critical to our Parish. We are thankful for the services they provide, and are committed to keeping them prepared and safe.”

The Caddo Commission says the ordinance directs $200,000 for support of continued mobile drive-up COVID-19 testing events throughout the parish and $18,000 for PPE and testing supplies. The remaining $54,000 will be used to provide COVID-19 preparedness kits to local businesses that will include supplies such as non-contact thermometers, face shields, hand sanitizer, and plexiglass partitions for register areas.

Caddo Parish will request reimbursement for these expenses through the CARES Act. More information will be provided on how businesses can receive COVID-19 kits. The $272,000 allocation was approved at the Parish’s regular session meeting on August 20.

