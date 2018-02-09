Caddo Commission creates task force to destroy banking deserts

The Caddo Parish Commission unanimously passed Resolution 6 to form a Banking and Development Task Force to battle banking deserts.

A banking desert is an area with inadequate mainstream banking facilities to serve the people of a certain community. Communities like elderly and low-income persons are especially vulnerable to issues associated with banking deserts, particularly predatory lenders and check cashiers.

Commissioner Steven Jackson authored the resolution and said “This is not an us versus them scenario. This is us getting together to have a community conversation, get the experts involved. We all put our heads together and see how we can solve this problem.”

The task force will include:

The author of the Resolution

The Caddo Parish Commission President or his or her designee

A Community Bank Representative

A National Banking Representative

A Credit Union Representative

A Representative from United Way of Northwest Louisiana

A member of Interfaith Northwest Louisiana

You can see the full resolution here.