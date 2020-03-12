Caddo Commission District 12 meeting canceled due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Among others canceling events, the Caddo Commissioner decided to cancel Thursday’s meeting due to the spread of COVID-19.

At the District 12 informational meeting, Commissioner Kenneth Epperson was going to present some legislative items to the body.

Epperson said this is a matter that should be taken seriously and the well-being of our community comes first. everything else can wait.

“The paramount thing now is the safety of our citizens. So I thought it would be in the best interest of our citizens to make sure that we adhere to the policies and procedures in place because this isn’t anything to play with. And I would rather for my citizens to be safe and secure and they can get that information at a later date,” said Kenneth Epperson, Caddo Parish Commissioner District 12.

The meeting will be postponed until further notice.

