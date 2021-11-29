Caddo Commission meeting to select District 6 interim, call for special election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Commission is holding a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday to select an interim District 6 commissioner and call for a special election to fill the seat.

The election will be to replace former Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, who resigned earlier this month after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges.

The commission will also select an interim member to fill the seat until the special election, which is currently set for Spring 2022.

According to Caddo Parish Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp, Ernest Baylor, Steffon Jones, Hersy Jones, and Jasmine Clinton have filed resumes to be considered for the interim role.

Cawthorne announced his resignation on Nov. 8 following his guilty plea on charges of wire fraud in connection with his involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service that administers the summer Child Nutrition Programs. Cawthorne and his sister, Belena C. Turner, stole more than $536,000 from the program through several means. He first appeared in court in May of 2008, but there were several trial delays before he pled guilty on Nov. 5.

The special meeting will be streamed on the Parish of Caddo website and the Parish of Caddo Facebook page.