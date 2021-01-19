Caddo Commission resolution condemning U.S. Capitol attack fails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution condemning the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol failed on Tuesday to get enough support from Caddo Parish commissioners to pass.
Five people have died as a result of the attacks, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as rioters descended on the building and many other officers were injured. More than 100 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement.
Commissioner Ken Epperson said watching the events of that day unfold on television made him want the commission to take a stand. He authored the legislation, but Commissioner Todd Hopkins wanted to change the wording of the following sections of the resolution, which read:
“WHEREAS, unsubstantiated allegations that the 2020 election was not free and fair were spread and amplified by political groups and politicians; and WHEREAS, these unsubstantiated allegations inspired a group of violent protestors to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during the certification of the Presidential election.”
Both versions of the resolution failed to get enough votes.
