Caddo Commission resolution condemning U.S. Capitol attack fails

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution condemning the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol failed on Tuesday to get enough support from Caddo Parish commissioners to pass.

Five people have died as a result of the attacks, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as rioters descended on the building and many other officers were injured. More than 100 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement.

Commissioner Ken Epperson said watching the events of that day unfold on television made him want the commission to take a stand. He authored the legislation, but Commissioner Todd Hopkins wanted to change the wording of the following sections of the resolution, which read:

“WHEREAS, unsubstantiated allegations that the 2020 election was not free and fair were spread and amplified by political groups and politicians; and WHEREAS, these unsubstantiated allegations inspired a group of violent protestors to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during the certification of the Presidential election.”

Both versions of the resolution failed to get enough votes.