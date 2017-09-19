Caddo Commission reviews monument options

The opinions came flying out of the mouths of most people at the Caddo Parish Commission meeting on Monday.

“I don’t believe in destroying it just because the rest of the country is doing it,” said Commissioner Mike Middleton.

“Do the right thing and that is to put monuments in their right place,” said Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts.

The commission voted on removing the monument totally or erecting other monuments in others’ honor, which they ended up stalling on either decision.

“It’s a never-ending story,” said Commissioner Lyndon Johnson. “Every nationality will say they want their story to be told on the courthouse grounds. Where do you put them.nIt has served its part in history. Now, it’s time to make new history.”

Ultimately, the commission will vote on the removal on the Confederate monument on Oct. 19th.