Caddo Commission seeks opinion from AG on dissolution of MPC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission is seeking an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General on whether the parish has the authority to function as a planning and zoning board instead of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution sponsored by Dist. 4 Commissioner John Paul-Young asking Attorney General Jeff Landry to confirm the understanding that state law allows the move.

“We’re not sure what specifics we have to have. This AG opinion is to get a second opinion,” Young said.

There’s no timeline on when the opinion will come back from the Attorney General.

Also during the meeting, Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts of District 7 introduced a resolution to use $100,000 dollars from the American Rescue Plan for a pilot program using Ring doorbell cameras to monitor high crime areas.

It would provide residents and law enforcement with the devices at no cost and register them with the Real Time Crime Center, allowing people to report and capture criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Commissioner Gage-Watts said the program has seen success in other cities like Chicago.

“The program is designed to help make our communities safer for all by purchasing up to $100,000 in Ring devices for residents in hot spot areas. The mission is to support residents in these areas that are plagued by gun violence and by providing them with additional tools to fight crime,” Gage-Watts said.

The commission voted unanimously to move the ordinance forward for their next meeting.