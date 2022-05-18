CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission set to vote Thursday on an ordinance that would limit the amount of ammunition one person could carry in their vehicle.

Under the proposed ordinance, it will be unlawful to possess or carry loaded guns that have a capacity of more than 20 rounds in a vehicle. If a person is found guilty they will be fined up to $500 and or spend up to six months in jail.

District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson, the commissioner who proposed the ordinance, cites that there has been an increase in deaths from firearms and gun violence. Johnson also cites that citizens are calling on the various governments, agencies, and elected officials to address the increase.

As of May 18, there have been 26 homicides in Caddo Parish.