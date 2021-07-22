Caddo Commission set to vote on new mask ordinance

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish commissioners will vote Thursday on a proposed mask ordinance that would require businesses in unincorporated areas of the parish with 50 or more occupants to require facial coverings for all.

The commission agreed during a work session meeting Monday to place the ordinance proposed by Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon Johnson on the agenda for July 22.

The ordinance cites an increase in risk of infection in Caddo Parish from “moderate” to high” and notes that the governor’s order lifting the statewide mask mandate specifically gives local governments authority to enforce more restrictive measures.

Louisiana is experiencing a fourth surge of COVID-19, driven largely by the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus and lower vaccination rates.

The types of businesses this would cover include restaurants, retail establishments, hotels, grocery stores, gyms, pharmacies, indoor, recreational facilities, and vehicles for hire, among others.

Children under the age of two would be exempt and any child in a licensed daycare facility. Those who are actively exercising while following CDC guidelines for social distancing and those with certain medical conditions are also among those who would be exempt.

If passed, businesses would be responsible for coming up with a way to ensure compliance and would be subject to fines of up to $250 for the first violation and $500 for a second. Patrons and individuals who refuse to leave any premises after being asked are subject to trespassing laws, the ordinance notes.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and any other personnel authorized by law would be authorized to enforce the order.

Dr. Martha Whyte, the Office of Public Health Regional medical director for LDH Region 7, is also set to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday’s meeting.