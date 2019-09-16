Caddo Commission to consider resolution urging stronger statewide gun laws

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission will consider a resolution this week urging the Louisiana State Legislature to strengthen gun laws.

The resolution proposed by District 2 Commissioner Lyndon Johnson cites “multiple mass shootings in the United States within the past several years, and three within the summer months of 2019,” and studies that show “states with stricter gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.”

Resolution No. 83 of 2019 would formally support state legislation strengthening Louisiana gun laws “by incorporating mandatory requirements for owning and carrying a firearm as well as legislation making it illegal to possess and use assault weapons (full automatic and semi-automatic with magazines/clips over 20 rounds,) except for the active military or law enforcement while on duty.”

The resolution is on the agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting of the Caddo Commission. If approved, it will be sent to both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature, the Caddo Parish delegation, and the Louisiana Governor’s office.