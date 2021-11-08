Caddo Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne to resign after pleading guilty to wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne has indicated that he intends to resign as representative for District 6, according to a statement released via the Caddo Parish Commission Monday afternoon.

The statement comes after Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner, pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud in connection with his involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service that administers the summer Child Nutrition Programs.

The late Friday night plea came just before the trial was scheduled to begin Monday, after numerous delays.

Under state and parish law, a commissioner must forfeit their office if they are convicted of a felony under Louisiana or United States law.

According to Caddo Commission Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp, the commission is awaiting official documentation and Notice of Vacancy from the Louisiana Secretary of State before it can move forward with the steps required by Louisiana State Law, Caddo Parish Home Rule Charter, and the Louisiana Election Code.

Cawthorne has remained in office and was even re-elected in October 2019, 18 months after his indictment in April 2018 on the federal charges. With two years left in his term, a special election will have to be held for his seat.

Cawthorne and Turner each face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for wire fraud. Cawthorne also faces up to 3 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or possibly both for tax fraud.