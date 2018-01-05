Caddo Commissioner wants banking district

A Caddo parish commissioner is trying to expand banking options to people who don’t have access to services.

Seven banks have closed or downsized throughout Caddo Parish, leaving what’s being called a banking desert, which means there are inadequate mainstream banking facilities in those areas.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday. It urges the Caddo Parish State Legislative Delegation to enact legislation creating Banking and Credit Union Development Districts.

Commissioner Steven Jackson says, “It provides incentives for banks to open. They don’t have to open a full scale bank even if you just have a kiosk, someone there that can help folks who are not up to date on apps and electronics.”

Jackson believes the lack of banking services makes many vulnerable to controversial money lending businesses. He wants to partner with community banks and local banking partners to make banking districts a reality in the parish.