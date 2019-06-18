Caddo Commissioner wants to halt payday loan permits

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner wants to prevent more payday lenders from opening up shop.

Steven Jackson filed a resolution, asking the City of Shreveport and the MPC to stop issuing permits for payday loan and pawn shops. The resolution would prevent the businesses from opening within a five-mile radius of the parish.

“As opposed to having traditional means of going to do a checking account to withdraw money, neighborhoods and individuals are more often than not, low-income individuals are left victim of payday lending” said Commissioner Jackson.

The resolution would have no impact on existing payday lenders or pawn shops.

The Commission is set to vote Thursday on the resolution.



—

