Caddo Commissioner who resigned a year after 2015 election plans to run again

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ken Epperson Sr. who represented District 12 on the Caddo Commission for nine years will formally announce his plans to run for his former office Thursday, according to a press release.

Epperson, who first served several years as a Commissioner for District 6, was elected to the District 12 seat in October 2007, was re-elected in 2011 and again in 2015. But just 14 months later, he resigned from the office effective Dec. 31, 2016.

If Epperson had remained in his seat, he would have been ineligible for re-election, as in 2008, Louisiana overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment limiting members of public boards to three terms.

In January 2017, the commission chose former firefighter Louis Johnson as interim Commissioner. Ten months later, Johnson won the seat in his own right out of a field on seven contenders in a special election primary, which was followed by a runoff.

Epperson plans to make the announcement at an event scheduled to be held from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel, 6245 West Port Ave. in Shreveport.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.