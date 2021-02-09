Caddo Coroner: 2020 natural deaths up 43%; out-of-parish deaths in Caddo up 154%

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office on Tuesday released statistics on issues under its jurisdiction, including homicides, natural deaths, rape investigations and others from 2013 to 2020.

These numbers were compiled by the Caddo Coroner’s administrative staff, and are a snapshot of what the coroner’s office does in the course of a year.

Although the report follows the numbers for seven years, according to the coroner’s records, there have been some remarkable jumps in the numbers from 2019 to 2020.

While sexual assaults investigated by the coroner’s office decreased 60% from 242 in 2019 to 151 in 2020, homicides jumped 77% – from 44 in 2019 to 78 in 2020; natural deaths jumped 43% – from 1849 in 2019 to 2642 in 2020; and out-of-parish deaths, people from other parishes who died in Caddo parish, jumped 154%, from 269 in 2019 to 683 in 2020.

The coroner’s office did not offer an explanation for the huge jumps in deaths of residents of Caddo, as well as those who died in Caddo, Coronavirus deaths may have contributed to the large jump in numbers. Caddo Parish reported 635 deaths from COVID-19.

The PDF spread sheet is attached at the bottom of this story.

The acronyms used in the attached summary are:

CEC: Coroner’s emergency commitments

SI: Sanity investigations

SI/IP: Sanity investigations with papers issued

RI: Sexual assaults

NACC: Not a coroner’s case; deaths reported to the coroner’s office but after investigation were deemed not to be coroner’s cases because the deaths did not meet the criteria mandated under the Louisiana state statutes.

OOP: Reported out of parish; deaths of people who came to Caddo from another parish and died here, and whose death investigations were remanded to the parish of residence.

N: Natural death

A: Accidental death

S: Suicide

H: Homicide

U: Cause of death undetermined

P: Cause/manner of death pending

C: Continued tutorship; when a parent or other legal guardian requests legal rights to make financial and medical decisions for persons with a disability.

A: Autopsies performed