Breaking News
DiamondJacks in Bossier City announces permanent closure, citing coronavirus impact
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Caddo Coroner: Caddo Parish reaches 172 COVID-19 deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner says the number of COVID-19 deaths have reached 172.

LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards set to give latest COVID-19 briefing as Phase 1 reopening begins

The first COVID-19 death was reported on March 24.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died is 71.2, with the youngest being 22 and the older being 102.

Here’s the racial breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths:

74 black male deaths
49 black female deaths
24 white females
25 white males

The coroner says 73 resided in or died at nursing homes.

All but seven of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health said the COVID-19 cases rose to 33,837 Friday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,382.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss