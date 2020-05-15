Caddo Coroner: Caddo Parish reaches 172 COVID-19 deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner says the number of COVID-19 deaths have reached 172.

The first COVID-19 death was reported on March 24.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died is 71.2, with the youngest being 22 and the older being 102.

Here’s the racial breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths:

74 black male deaths

49 black female deaths

24 white females

25 white males

The coroner says 73 resided in or died at nursing homes.

All but seven of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health said the COVID-19 cases rose to 33,837 Friday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,382.

