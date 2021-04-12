Caddo coroner determines inmate death while in CCC custody was from natural causes

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released its findings into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center last month.

Casey Simpson, 31, died on March 16 while in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Simpson’s death, releasing an investigative report referencing “undisclosed medical issues” and noting that he had refused medication prescribed to him over 100 times since he was booked into the parish correctional facility last summer.

Simpson’s family has called for an independent investigation into his death.

According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on March 17 and has now “completed a comprehensive investigation” into Simpson’s death and concluded that died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new onset diabetes mellitus.

“Mr. Simpson had complained of poor health for approximately four days prior to his death,” the coroner’s office statement said. “He was evaluated in the medical facilities at CCC on two occasions in the days preceding his death. On March 16, 2021 just after 1 p.m., Mr. Simpson was found unresponsive in his cell. Caddo 911 was called and emergency resuscitation was attempted. He was transported to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road and was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.”

It was also determined that Simpson had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, although the coroner’s office says this did not contribute to his death.

The coroner’s office statement says its investigation included review of inmate and medical records from Caddo Correctional Center, hospital records from Willis-Knighton, Shreveport Fire Department ambulance records, surveillance video records of Mr. Simpson from CCC, and autopsy, laboratory and toxicology results.

The manner of death was determined to be natural, and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office for evaluation.