Caddo Coroner identifies crash victim

A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in north Caddo Parish Thursday night has been identified. 

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 53-year-old Lorry Ann Ford, of Plain Dealing.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Hwy 2.

Ford was traveling eastbound near Caldwell-Briggs Rd. when she rounded a curve and lost control of her vehicle. 

The car rolled several times before coming to a stop. Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died following the crash.

An autopsy will be performed at University Health.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. 

