Caddo coroner identifies man killed after being hit by car in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Caddo Parish last month has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 57-year-old Dirkie Smith, who had no known address, died after being hit by a vehicle on March 31 in the 12500 block of Mansfield Rd. He died at the scene.

Smith was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.