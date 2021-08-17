Caddo coroner identifies man killed in LA 3132 hit-and-run crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was killed following a hit-and-run crash on LA 3132 in Caddo Parish has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified that man as 59-year-old Kenneth Boyter, of Minden.

Saturday afternoon Boyter and a woman were traveling in a blue 2007 Chevy Silverado when they were hit by another vehicle, causing their truck to roll over near W. 70th St.

The couple was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries. Boyter later died from his injuries and an autopsy was ordered. The woman remains in critical condition.

Investigators don’t have a description of the vehicle that hit the couple, and police are asking the public’s help to identify it.

Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is willing to pay a minimum $2,000 cash reward for information. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.