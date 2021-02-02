Caddo coroner identifies one of 2 killed in head-on collision on I-20W

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims who were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 20 westbound in Shreveport early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 50-year-old Christopher Butch of DeSoto Parish died as a result of a major crash crash involving a 2016 Ford Escape and a Honda Accord just after midnight at I-20 West and Industrial Loop.

Burch and two other victims were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with serious and life-threatening injuries, but the man died after they arrived at the hospital.

Mr. Burch was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, and an autopsy was authorized.

The name of the second person who died is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. The fatal crash is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.