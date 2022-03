CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his car ran off the road north of Hosston Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Hwy 71 as 62-year-old Billy Dupree was headed near the Mira Myrtis Road exit when his Toyota Camry left the road and struck several trees, according to the coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.