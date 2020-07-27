Caddo coroner identifies teen killed in minibike collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroners Office has released the name of a Shreveport teen who died from his injuries after crashing into a motor vehicle on his minibike Friday in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Jordan Fisher, 19, was badly injured when he collided with a vehicle on his minibike around 1:50 p.m. on Friday in the 3900 block of Murvon Street

Fisher was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the coroner’s office, the collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.

