SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the two-year-old child found in Black Bayou Lake in north Caddo Parish Monday.

The coroner’s office says Shaun Fitzgerald, of the 15100 block of Gator Hole Freeway in Vivian, was taken by LifeAir to the emergency room of Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother found him in the water just behind a neighbor’s home and got him out and a neighbor called 911.

The child’s grandmother tells KTAL/KMSS the toddler had a birthday coming up in June and the family is struggling to process his loss amid hurtful rumors about what happened.

An autopsy was authorized.

CPSO says the incident remains under investigation.