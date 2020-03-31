Caddo Coroner identifies two additional COVID-19 fatalities

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the names of two more parish residents who died due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Donna Mendosia, 64, died Saturday at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, while 57-year-old Clifford Salone died Monday at WK Pierremont Health Center.

RELATED: New COVID-19 deaths in Caddo, Bossier bring total in NWLA to 11

As with the previous five people who have died as a result of the coronavirus, Mendosia and Salone suffered from pre-existing serious health conditions.

Mendosia and Salone were the eighth and ninth deaths positively tied to the pandemic in Caddo Parish.

RELATED: LDH identifies clusters in 3 NWLA long-term care facilities

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.