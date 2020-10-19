Caddo coroner identifies victim in Cedar Grove homicide

Numbered shell casings (white markers in street) left from Oct. 18, 2020, drive-by shooting on West 74th Street and Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport. (Photo by Tony Neal, NBC6/FOX33)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the coroner’s office, 36-year-old Michael DeAngelo Wilson, of Shreveport, was shot just after 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of West 74th Street.

Wilson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wilson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

