Caddo coroner identifies teen killed in fiery crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was killed in a fiery crash in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Brandon Duncan of Shreveport died around 12:44 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle he was in caught on fire after a crash in the 600 block of West 75th Street.
Duncan was identified through dental record comparison after an autopsy was ordered.
