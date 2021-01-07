Caddo coroner identifies teen killed in fiery crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was killed in a fiery crash in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Brandon Duncan of Shreveport died around 12:44 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle he was in caught on fire after a crash in the 600 block of West 75th Street.

Duncan was identified through dental record comparison after an autopsy was ordered.