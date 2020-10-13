Caddo coroner identifies victim killed in three-vehicle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim killed in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The coroner’s office says 64-year-old Lenard Pierce, of Shreveport, died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash at Jewella Avenue and West College Street.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Pierce died from his injuries at 12:31 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Pierce was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the crash.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

