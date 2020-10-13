Caddo coroner identifies victim killed in three-vehicle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim killed in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The coroner’s office says 64-year-old Lenard Pierce, of Shreveport, died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash at Jewella Avenue and West College Street.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Pierce died from his injuries at 12:31 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Pierce was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the crash.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss