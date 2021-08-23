Caddo coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving SPD unit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pedestrian who the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office says was killed in a motor vehicle collision involving a Shreveport Police marked unit late Sunday, has been identified.

According to the coroner’s office, Valerie Parker, 48, address unavailable, died in the incident that occurred in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road before 10:50 p.m.

Although the Shreveport Police Department did not confirm that the accident resulted in a fatality, they did confirm there was a crash involving an officer. SPD said the crash is under investigation at this time, and they are unable to release further details until at least the preliminary investigation is complete.

The coroner’s office said Parker’s identity was confirmed through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.