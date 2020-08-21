Caddo coroner releases ID of fiery crash victim, pending DNA confirmation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has presumptively released the name of a man who was killed in a fiery motor vehicle collision in north Shreveport last week.

According to the coroner’s office, pending definitive scientific identification through DNA testing, it is believed that 29-year-old Javier Ramos Sanchez was killed in a car crash on August 13 when his pickup truck collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig and exploded. Officials say Sanchez has addresses listed in both Shreveport and Bossier City.

The crash in which the man was killed happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Market Street. Authorities say the pickup truck was carrying a flammable cargo that ignited in the collision. The decedent was sent for autopsy, and the manner and cause of death, as well as positive identification, are pending the results of testing.

The crash remains under investigation by Shreveport Police Department.

